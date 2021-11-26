Philips Hue Black Friday deals: Lightstrip Plus $50, Bloom $59, White Bulb $12, more

As expected, the Philips Hue Black Friday deals are now begining to go live. Over at Amazon right now, you can score the Philips Hue Bloom Bluetooth White and Color HomeKit Smart Lamp for $59.30 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts yet on this new release with 15% off and a new Amazon all-time low. As the recently-refreshed version of this popular Philips Hue lamp, the Bloom arrives with full color illumination to go alongside its unique design. Perfect for adding a splash of color to the shelves for showing off collectibles, behind the TV for some bias lighting, or really anywhere else, this smart lamp works out of the box thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, but can also pair with the Hue hub for HomeKit support and more. Head below for more from $12.

Philips Hue is now rolling out its own collection of Black Friday discounts, which this year take the form of various bundle offers. With up to $108 in savings across various packages, you’ll be able to deck out your smart home with multicolor, voice-controlled lighting.

Movie Buff package: $432 (Reg. $540) HDMI Sync Box, 65″ Gradient Lightstrip, and Hue Bridge.

(Reg. $540) Gamer package: $252 (Reg. $315) Play Light Bar 2-pack, Lightstrip Plus, Extension, and Hue Bridge.

(Reg. $315) Outdoor Entertainer package: $248 (Reg. $310) 2 Lily XL outdoor spotlights and Outdoor Motion sensor

(Reg. $310)

While you can get a better idea of what to expect from this holiday season’s best smart home deals in our guide right here, there are already plenty of discounts rolling in. Most notably, Level’s lineup of HomeKit smart locks are now down to the best prices yet starting at $149. Delivering stylish designs that are honestly hard to tell are smart in the first place, there’s 30% in savings to be had across the lineup.

The Philips Hue Bloom table lamp brings ambiance and color to any room in your home. Designed to provide indirect lighting, you can use the Bloom to amp up your home entertainment, highlight interior decor, and more. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

