Official holiday price drops on Xbox Wireless Controllers live from $49 (Reg. up to $65), more

Alongside the ongoing official $40 price drop on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, we are now tracking the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers from $49 at Walmart and Microsoft. That includes the black, white, blue, Daystrike Camo, red, and volt colorways. Regularly up to $60 and $65 depending on the color, these are the current lowest prices we can find and a great time to complete your collection. There is a chance we see some doorbuster-worthy listings on these come tomorrow and/or Friday, but there’s really no telling how long those prices will stick around for — the rock-bottom offer on the Xbox Wireless Forza Horizon 5 Controller sold out very quickly (the current best price is at Target for $65). Head below for more details.

Microsoft’s current-generation wireless gamepads feature “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” alongside up to 40-hour battery life, a hybrid D-pad, 3.5mm audio headset jack, and textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. USB-C charging and the dedicated Share button round out the feature set here. They can even be used with Windows PC, Android, and iOS setups.

An even more affordable solution, especially if it’s just as a second gamepad for couch co-op and the like, is the deal we spotted on PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox with the metallic D-pad. Now down at $29.50 shipped via Amazon, PowerA’s solutions are one of the better options for saving cash on Xbox controllers.

Just make sure you dive into our video feature detailing the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S before you hit up the latest enhancements to Xbox Design Lab, the 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset, and the rest of our Black Friday game deals.

