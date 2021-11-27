Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set drops to $50 (Reg. $110) for Black Friday

As expected, the Philips Hue Black Friday deals are now begining to go live. Over at Amazon right now, you can score the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $49.98 shipped. Normally fetching $110, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 55% off while beating our previous mention by $19. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Head below for more from $13.

Other Philips Hue Black Friday deals:

Philips Hue is now rolling out its own collection of Black Friday discounts, which this year take the form of various bundle offers. With up to $108 in savings across various packages, you’ll be able to deck out your smart home with multicolor, voice-controlled lighting.

  • Movie Buff package: $432 (Reg. $540)
    • HDMI Sync Box, 65″ Gradient Lightstrip, and Hue Bridge.
  • Gamer package: $252 (Reg. $315)
    • Play Light Bar 2-pack, Lightstrip Plus, Extension, and Hue Bridge.
  • Outdoor Entertainer package: $248 (Reg. $310)
    • 2 Lily XL outdoor spotlights and Outdoor Motion sensor

While you can get a better idea of what to expect from this holiday season’s best smart home deals in our guide right here, there are already plenty of discounts rolling in. Most notably, Level’s lineup of HomeKit smart locks are now down to the best prices yet starting at $149. Delivering stylish designs that are honestly hard to tell are smart in the first place, there’s 30% in savings to be had across the lineup.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

