ViewSonic’s portable USB-C projector hits $160 for Black Friday, more from $69 (Up to $40 off)

All sorts of Black Friday projector deals have arrived at Amazon and one of the most notable is ViewSonic’s M1 Mini+ USB-C model for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve rarely seen beaten in the past. This compact projector from ViewSonic measures just four inches in height and width, delivering a pocketable solution that’s easy to take anywhere. An internal battery allows you to watch 480p content for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. Even better, USB-C is how it is refueled, helping you forge ahead towards that single cable lifestyle we all long for. Continue reading to find more projectors priced as low as $69.

More projectors on sale:

If you’d prefer a television, we’ve got you covered with all of the best Black Friday deals right here. Just a little bit ago we combed through and made an extensive list that includes units that are up to $1,900 off. Brands includes Hisense, LG, Samsung, VIZIO, and the list goes on. Drop by our Black Friday hub to find a curated list of the best deals so far.

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ USB-C Projector features:

Measuring only 4×4 inches, this LED projector with WVGA (854x480p) resolution delivers convenient entertainment nearly anywhere

An integrated JBL Bluetooth speaker delivers big sound in a small package

Provides up to 1.5 hours of power, while power bank compatibility offers extended battery life wherever you go.

