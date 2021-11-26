ViewSonic’s portable USB-C projector hits $160 for Black Friday, more from $69 (Up to $40 off)

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2021ProjectorsViewSonic
$40 off From $69

All sorts of Black Friday projector deals have arrived at Amazon and one of the most notable is ViewSonic’s M1 Mini+ USB-C model for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve rarely seen beaten in the past. This compact projector from ViewSonic measures just four inches in height and width, delivering a pocketable solution that’s easy to take anywhere. An internal battery allows you to watch 480p content for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. Even better, USB-C is how it is refueled, helping you forge ahead towards that single cable lifestyle we all long for. Continue reading to find more projectors priced as low as $69.

More projectors on sale:

If you’d prefer a television, we’ve got you covered with all of the best Black Friday deals right here. Just a little bit ago we combed through and made an extensive list that includes units that are up to $1,900 off. Brands includes Hisense, LG, Samsung, VIZIO, and the list goes on. Drop by our Black Friday hub to find a curated list of the best deals so far.

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ USB-C Projector features:

  • Measuring only 4×4 inches, this LED projector with WVGA (854x480p) resolution delivers convenient entertainment nearly anywhere
  • An integrated JBL Bluetooth speaker delivers big sound in a small package
  • Provides up to 1.5 hours of power, while power bank compatibility offers extended battery life wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2021

Projectors ViewSonic

About the Author

For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Bring home a 100+ inch display: Android Anker projector...
SWFT’s MAXX 38 mile range eMoped sees $500 discount t...
Save $80 on ROCKPALS 120W solar panel with 18W USB-C, m...
This 296Wh portable power station has 60W USB-C, dual 1...
Segway’s E45 electric scooter travels 28 miles on a s...
All-new SWFT FLEET with 37-mile range sees first discou...
Hover-1 self-balancing electric scooter lets you ride u...
Show More Comments