All of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals at up to $1,900 off! Hisense, LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more

The Black Friday 4K TV deals are here and we are tracking thousands of dollars in savings. First up, Amazon is now offering the 75-inch 2021 model Hisense ULED 4K Premium QLED Android Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $1,394 and currently fetching $1,050 at Walmart, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For folks looking for a sizable 4K mid-tier TV that don’t need all of those extra bells and whistles, this is a wonderful (and now much more affordable) option with built-in streaming service and app access via the Android eco-system — great bang for your buck on this model. Built-in Chromecast mirroring is joined by Google Assistant voice control, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and more. Four HDMI inputs are joined by a pair of USB ports, and more. You’ll also find smaller versions of this model starting from $400 at Amazon. But for folks that are looking for even more affordable options alongside the high-tech solutions, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals down below.

More on the Hisense ULED 4K QLED Android Smart TV:

100 Day No Regrets Guarantee – Buy and Try a 2021 ULED TV with full confidence thanks to a 100 day risk-free trial.

4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 75U6G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant colors than a regular LCD TV. We could get into the science. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

