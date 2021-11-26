All of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals at up to $1,900 off! Hisense, LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more

The Black Friday 4K TV deals are here and we are tracking thousands of dollars in savings. First up, Amazon is now offering the 75-inch 2021 model Hisense ULED 4K Premium QLED Android Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $1,394 and currently fetching $1,050 at Walmart, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For folks looking for a sizable 4K mid-tier TV that don’t need all of those extra bells and whistles, this is a wonderful (and now much more affordable) option with built-in streaming service and app access via the Android eco-system — great bang for your buck on this model. Built-in Chromecast mirroring is joined by Google Assistant voice control, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and more. Four HDMI inputs are joined by a pair of USB ports, and more. You’ll also find smaller versions of this model starting from $400 at Amazon. But for folks that are looking for even more affordable options alongside the high-tech solutions, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals down below.
Best LG Black Friday 4K TV deals:
- LG 83-inch Class 4K Smart OLED $4,997 ($6,450 value) | BuyDig
- Plus $450 Visa gift card, 4-yr. extended warranty
- Plus more LG OLED 4K TV deals with Visa gift card bonuses…
- LG C1 4K 48-65-inch OLEDs from $1,097 ($700+ off) | Amazon
- LG A1 4K OLEDs from $897 ($300+ off)
- Use code HBQ5KMZKGRRP for extra $100 Amazon credit
- LG NanoCell 80 Series 55-65-inch from $680 ($300+ off) | Amazon
- LG NanoCell 75 Series 55-75-inch from $597 ($360+ off) | Amazon
- Use code IH9FSXL29C5M for extra $60 Amazon credit
Best Sony Black Friday 4K TV deals:
- Sony 75-inch X95J 4K Ultra Smart $2,298 ($3,100 value) | BuyDig
- Plus $100 Visa gift card, 4-yr. extended warranty
- Plus more Sony 4K TV deals with Visa gift card bonuses…
- X90J Bravia 50-75-inch from $898 ($500+ off)
- Plus even more right here…
Samsung Black Friday The Frame 4K TV deals:
- 43-inch The Frame $798 (Reg. $1,000)
- 50-inch The Frame $898 (Reg. $1,300)
- 55-inch The Frame $998 (Reg. $1,500)
- 65-inch The Frame $1,498 (Reg. $2,000)
- Plus more 2021 The Frame TVs from $798 (Up to $800 off)
Best Samsung 4K Smart TV deals:
- QLED Q60A Series 43-85-inch from $498 ($1,000+ off)
- QLED Q70A Series 55-75-inch from $848 ($800+ off)
- Neo QLED QN85A Series 55-75-inch from $1,098 ($1,000+ off)
Best VIZIO Black Friday TV deals:
- VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $1,598 (Up to $400+ off)
- 75-inch: $998 (Reg. $1,300)
- 58-inch: $550 (Reg. $770)
- 55-inch: $530 (Reg. $750)
- 50-inch: $500 (Reg. $700)
Best TCL 4K TV deals:
- 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR Google TVs from $700 (New lows, $250+ off)
- QLED 4K UHD 85-inch HDR $2,500 ($500+ off)
- 40-inch Class 3 HD LED Smart Android TV $180 (Reg. $230)
- 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV $999 (Reg. $1,500)
- 55-inch 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku Smart TV $700 (Reg. $800)
- And even more…
And even more of the 4K TV offers:
- Amazon all-new 2021 Omni Series 4K Fire TVs from $300 (Up to $150 off)
- Amazon 4-Series Fire TVs from $270 (Up to $140 off)
More on the Hisense ULED 4K QLED Android Smart TV:
- 100 Day No Regrets Guarantee – Buy and Try a 2021 ULED TV with full confidence thanks to a 100 day risk-free trial.
- 4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 75U6G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.
- Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant colors than a regular LCD TV. We could get into the science. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!