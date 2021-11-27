Govee early Cyber Monday sale goes live with up to 46% off wall lights, bulbs, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now taking 30% off or more a selection of popular Govee smart home lights and accessories. Shipping is for Prime members or in orders over $25. A notable headliner amongst all of the other discounts is the Govee Glide Wall Light at $62.99. This starter set normally fetches $100, with today’s offer saving you 37%, beating our previous mention from the direct Black Friday sale by $7, and marking a new all-time. This customizable wall light from Govee lets you piece together the modular LEDs in order to fill your space with some ambient lighting. It’ll not only connect right to your Wi-Fi, but also delivers various lighting effects over the companion app. Learn more in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Govee discounts:

Of course if none of those other highlights happen to catch your eye, the rest of the sale right here is packed with discounts, too. Or just go check out all of the offers in our smart home guide, as plenty of the offers from Black Friday are still alive and kicking.

Govee Glide Wall Light features:

Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App. Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 55 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

