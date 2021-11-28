SanDisk’s Extreme PRO V2 Portable USB-C SSDs now up to $410 off, more from $45

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of SanDisk, WD, and G-Technology storage with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive V2 at $169.99. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time with today’s offer beating Amazon’s concurrent sale by $10 to save you a total of $130. Those who could use some extra storage can save $410 on the 4TB model, dropping the price to $589.99.

As one of the latest iterations of SanDisk’s rugged SSD lineup, its recent Extreme PRO V2 delivers a similar portable USB-C design as its predecessors but with upwards of 2000MB/s speeds. That’s on top of IP55 water-resistance and 2-meter drop protection thanks to a forged aluminum chassis with durable silicon shell. There’s some additional insight in our launch coverage that’s worth a look, as well as a series of other discounts down below.

Other notable Cyber Monday storage deals at B&H:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts right here, be sure to head on over to our Cyber Monday hub. There you’ll find all of the weekend’s best discounts alongside updated coverage throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 features:

Take pro performance on the go with the 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. Designed for durable performance, this 1TB SSD boasts read and write speeds up to 2000 MB/s via a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C connection. Keep files protected with 256-bit AES encryption, while IP55 dust and water resistance, drop-proofing up to 6′, and the aluminum chassis and silicon shell provide physical resilience. A carabiner clip allows for easy attachment to a bag or belt, making this SSD easy to transport.

