Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station falls to $210 (Save $90), today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $209.98 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $90 off alongside one of the very first price cuts to date. Featuring a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a pair of 300W pure sine wave AC outlets, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Not to mention a 60W USB-C output, too! Ideal for everything from camping trips this next spring to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 300 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

Save even more and opt for the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $160 instead. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 240Wh internal battery. There’s still an AC outlet here, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 240 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

For even more ways to think green this Cyber Monday, Amazon also has you covered with a series of electric scooter discounts. Delivering some of the best prices of the holiday season, you’ll find popular brands like Segway, Hover-1, Jetson, and more included with up to $189 in savings across the board.

Jackery Explorer 300 features:

It takes only 2 hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station through the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously. You can also recharge your power station with an AC adapator when at home, through the car outlet during a road trip or simply use a Jackery SolarSaga 100. Armed with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack, the Explorer 300 features 2 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 300W power. The portable power station weighs only 7.1 pounds. You can simply rest assured in outdoor off-grid activities.

