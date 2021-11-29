Save up to $189 on Segway, Hover-1, Jetson, and other electric scooters this holiday season

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off electric scooters and more from Segway, Hover-1, and other brands. Our favorite discount is the Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter at $539.99 shipped. Normally $730, today’s deal is a match for the second-best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With its unique dual-battery design and upgraded motor, this electric scooter delivers up to 800W of power, which allows it to travel as fast at 19 MPH for as far as 28 miles on a single charge. There are both front and rear shock absorbers and large solid tires for a comfortable ride, and the LED display, cruise control, ambient light colors, and more make this a luxurious ride all around. Head below for additional deals.

More electric scooter deals:

When you head out for a ride on your new electric scooter, leave your house keys at home after picking up a new smart lock. This can really help slim down on pocket clutter while riding around town, making it more convenient all around. After checking out the smart home deals that we’ve found, why not browse our Cyber Monday guide? That’s where we put all the discounts that we find over the next 24 hours to help you save the most cash possible this holiday season.

More on the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter:

Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.

Portable Folding Design: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with the large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort even when traveling at high speeds. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensure braking safety.

