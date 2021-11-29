QNAP NAS on sale for Cyber Monday with up to $110 off latest models from $335

Adorama is now offering the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $439.99 shipped. Also at B&H for $1 more. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $100 off while beating our previous mention by $60. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz Intel processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line if you’re looking to really push this machine’s capabilities. Head below for more.

Those who only need a 2-bay NAS are also in luck, as Adorama is also now offering the QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS for $334.99. Normally fetching $419, you’re looking at only the second notable discount of the year alongside a match of the all-time low at $84 off. QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS arrives powered by an Intel Celeron 2GHz processor which is backed by 4GB of RAM that can be upgraded down the line.

Each of the 3.5-inch drive bays can support 16TB of storage, making for a notable solution to handle backups, serving out Plex content, and more. The real star of the show are the pair of 2.5GbE ports around back which is joined by an HDMI 2.0 output and five USB-A slots to round out the package.

But if you’re more interested in trying out what Synology has to deliver for always-on storage, we’re currently tracking a notable discount on one of its more recent NAS. Right now, the DS420+ has been marked down to the best price of the year at $400, delivering $100 in savings in the process.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

