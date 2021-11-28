Synology’s DS420+ 4-bay NAS can run Plex and more at $400 (Save $100)

B&H is now offering the Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS for $399.99 shipped with the discount automatically applying at checkout. Typically selling for $500 these days, you’re looking at $100 in savings to complement its return to the all-time low last set back in June. Arriving as a more than capable unit in Synology’s lineup of NAS, its DS420+ delivers four hard drive bays with support for 64TB of raw storage. It isn’t the latest from the brand, but can still deliver 4K transcoding for handling Plex server tasks and the like. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots to complete the package. Head below for more.

Those who are just starting out in the world of always-on storage will want to consider the Synology DS220j instead. This model drops down to a 2-bay form-factor while in turn offering up a more affordable price tag. Otherwise, you’ll still enjoy much of the same functionality with Synology’s popular DiskStation Manager at the center of the experience. And at $190, it’s much more affordable the the DS420+ above.

If you’re looking to grab some storage to outfit either NAS with, this fittingly-timed hard drive sale at B&H has you covered. While there are some portable offerings and SSDs included, what we’re really after are the internal hard drives which are up for grabs and down to some of the best prices to date.

Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots for cache acceleration, the DiskStation DS420+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS for data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing among IT enthusiast and home users. The DS420+ is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs. Using its two drive bays, this NAS will allow you to store and share a large number of files with up to 2048 user accounts and 1500 maximum concurrent connections.

