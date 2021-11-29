Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to all-time low of $750 following $250 discount

$750

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a return of the all-time low set only twice before at $250 off. This is also the best price in over a month. As one of Samsung’s latest handsets, the new Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

One of my favorite third-party covers for just about any smartphone is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case. This one arrives with a unique textured design to bring some added grip to your Galaxy S21+ and sells for just $13 at Amazon. That’s alongside packing some extra drop and scratch protection in the process.

If your tastes for an Android smartphone lean towards the more affordable variety, this morning saw a collection of Cyber Monday discounts go live at Amazon, too. Covering some of the latest from Motorola and more, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide, as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ features:

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. With a sleek, new design, hyperfast processing and a battery that won’t give out on you when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus smart phone lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary.

