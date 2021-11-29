Cyber Monday smartphone sales: Moto G Power at $163, Motorola Razr 5G $768, more from $49

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Android smartphones from Motorola, Tracfone, and more. Our favorite is the Moto G Power at $163.19 shipped. This smartphone normally goes for $200 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low there. Shipping fully unlocked from the factory, this smartphone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon right out of the box. You’ll find a 48MP triple camera system around back that makes it simple to capture stunning portraits or videos of time spent with family this holiday season. The 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display is also perfect for enjoying videos, social media, and more. With up to 3-day battery life thanks to its expansive 5000mAh battery, you’ll find that this smartphone is also great for travel too. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage than head below for additional deals.

Additional smartphone deals:

After picking up a new smartphone, consider upgrading your on-the-go computer game. Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook allows you to catch up on social media, watch YouTube, write papers, and do so much more this holiday season. It’s on sale for $255 right now, down from its $300 normal going rate. After checking that out, consider swinging by our Cyber Monday guide for other great ways to save throughout the rest of the day.

More on the Moto G Power:

Up to three-day battery. Capture more of life without stopping to recharge thanks to a 5000 mAh battery.

48 MP triple camera system. Take stunning photos in any light, as well as beautifully blurred portraits and incredibly detailed closeups.

6.6″ Max Vision HD, display. Watch games, movies, and video chats come to life on an ultra-wide screen.

