SodaStream sparkling water makers back to all-time lows from $51 shipped (Reg. $100+)

The Cyber Monday SodaStream deals have arrived. Now headlining is the latest model SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with starter pack for $50.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, and currently on sale for $60 direct, this is more than 48% off the going rate, matching the short-lived Black Friday sale and returning to the Amazon all-time low. As one of the latest models in the SodaStream arsenal, and one we were impressed with in our recent hands-on video review, this a perfect option for making your own sparkling water at home all holiday season and into next year. The included SodaStream C02 cylinder creates up to 60-liters of bubbly goodness and this model is compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles to make scoring refills particularly simple. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target and you can learn more in our review. Head below for more Cyber Monday SodaStream deals.

Then go load up on Rubbermaid’s best-in-class food container sets at 41% off and head over to our Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals from $59. Alongside new price drops on the Star Wars-themed multi-cookers, we also have the latest model Vortex air fryers, all-in-one countertop ovens, rotisserie-ready models, and much more right here at some of the best prices of the year.

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

