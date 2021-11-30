9to5Toys Daily: November 30, 2021 – Apple Watch Nike+ $120 off, Keyboard Folio, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/11/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-113021-10.59-AM.mp3

Host

Blair Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: November 29, 2021 – Cyber Monday M1 P...
9to5Toys Daily: November 15, 2021 – Save on Apple Wat...
9to5Toys Daily: November 5, 2021 – iPhone 13 pre-paid...
9to5Toys Daily: October 27, 2021 – Save on Apple Watc...
9to5Toys Daily: October 29, 2021 – iPad mini 6 Amazon...
9to5Toys Daily: October 21, 2021 – Magic Keyboard $10...
9to5Toys Daily: November 25, 2021 – AirPods Max Thank...
9to5Toys Daily: October 8, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch...
Show More Comments