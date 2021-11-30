Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch beats Black Friday’s sale with discount to $190

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch in White/Gold for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only 37% off, but also $9 under our previous Black Friday mention. You’ll still find the other styles at the $200 price tag, as well. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

A more affordable way to get in the Fitbit game, we’re still seeing holiday pricing on the new Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Currently selling for $129.95 at Amazon, you’re looking at a Black Friday-worthy discount at $50 off. This one arrives with heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring.

If you’re looking for a more iOS-friendly wearable, this morning saw a collection of Apple Watch Nike+ editions go on sale. Delivering notable savings on both the previous-generation Series 6 and SE models, you’ll be able to save up to $120 while scoring the best prices to date.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

