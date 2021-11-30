TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch returns to all-time low of $150 (Save $40), more from $40

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is now taking up to 34% off a selection of its TicWatch smartwatches and fitness trackers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch at $149.99 in two styles. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at 21% in savings alongside the best price to date set only once before. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for some additional ways to get in on the fitness tracking features noted above. While the Pro S is still one of the more notable inclusions, you’ll find some more affordable fitness trackers joined by offerings equipped with cellular data and more up for the taking starting at $50.

If you’re looking for a more iOS-friendly wearable, this morning saw a collection of Apple Watch Nike+ editions go on sale. Delivering notable savings on both the previous-generation Series 6 and SE models, you’ll be able to save up to $120 while scoring the best prices to date.

TicWatch Pro S features:

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro 2020, 1GB of RAM, upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, IP68 Waterproof, TicBreathe monitors your heart rate, stress changes and helps you relax through breathing training ,TicHearing measures environmental noise. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!