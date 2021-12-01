ASUS’ TUF 4K30 HDMI capture card is perfect for high-end streaming setups at $190 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming 4K30 Video Capture Card for $189.99 shipped. This is a $20 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This high-end USB capture card is designed to pass through up to 4K HDR at 60Hz, while simultaneously capturing 4K30, 1440p60, or 1080p120. This makes it the perfect streaming and recording accessory for your desk setup. It’s certified to work with OBS Studio for guaranteed compatibility and no drivers or utilities are required for it to function. There are even controller and headset connections so you can easily share audio from team communications with your audience. Head below for additional details.

If you just want to capture 1080p60, then we recommend picking up the Elgato HD60 S. Coming in at $130 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $60 going this route, while still securing the ability to capture and stream in 1080p60, which is more than enough for most Twitch audiences. However, if it’s 4K30 that you’re after, Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is great for webcams and more at $113. Just know there’s no passthrough here, so you’ll be limited in using this only for converting an HDMI DSLR into a webcam.

No stream is complete without a proper audio setup. Earlier today, we found the Blue Yeti X on sale for $100, which is within $1 of its all-time low. Designed to give you studio-quality audio at your desk, all that’s needed for the Yeti X to work is a single USB cable, which comes included in the box.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Card:

Passthrough video in up to 4K HDR at 60 Hz is supported and offloads to capture video in up to 4K at 30 Hz for high-quality livestream visuals.

Plug & Play UVC allows gamers to simply connect to any PC with USB 3.2 Type-C to immediately begin streaming and recording – no extra drivers or utilities required.

Certified OBS Studio compatibility ensures optimal usage on a wide variety of streaming platforms

Durable alloy outer shell improves durability over time while maintaining a slim footprint.

Controller and headset connections enable audio from team comms to be shared with the audience.

Delivers video streaming in 4K up to 30 fps, 2K up to 60 fps, and Full HD up to 120 fps

