Blue’s World of Warcraft Yeti X USB mic nears all-time low at $100 with quad-capsule array

Best Buy is offering the Blue Yet X Professional USB Condenser Microphone World of Warcraft Edition for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, though it has a $200 list price, it normally goes for around $140 or so at Best Buy these days, and when in stock at Amazon you can pick it up for $100, though those opportunities are few and far between. The Blue Yeti X leverages the company’s VO!CE software and even includes Warcraft presets. This means that you can transform your audio to the sound of legendary World of Warcraft denizens. You’ll also score a unique design that showcases a Battle Grey finish, gold accents, and the official World of Warcraft logo. In addition, this is a professional-level microphone with four capsules and as many pickup patterns. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks without losing out on sound quality. Blue’s Yeti Nano can be picked up on Amazon for $80 right now. That’s another 20% below today’s lead deal while still picking up a full-on Yeti microphone. The only downsides here is that you get just two pickup patterns, but the more compact size more than makes up for that. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If you’re picking up a new microphone for on-the-go meetings, then consider checking out Google Pixelbook Go to further upgrade your setup. Currently on sale for $577.50, you’ll find that this laptop leverages Chrome OS for an all-day battery life and lightweight design, making it the perfect portable work machine.

More on the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft:

Crafted together with Blizzard Entertainment, Blue’s Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB mic can change the sound of your voice for an immersive streaming experience. Summon the sound of your favorite Warcraft denizens using advanced voice modulation with Warcraft presets or celebrate victories using hundreds of Shadowlands and Warcraft HD audio samples

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!