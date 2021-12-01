Satechi takes 20% off USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe car mounts, more from $14

To celebrate the new month, Satechi is now rolling out a holiday sale that’s taking 20% off its collection of in-house chargers when code CHARGERS20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Our top pick is the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger at $60. Normally fetching $75, you’re looking at $15 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen while coming within $4 of the all-time low. Sporting a 3-port design, this USB-C charger from Satechi leverages GaN technology to deliver a streamlined build with a fold up plug. It can dish out a total of 108W of power to everything from your iPhone to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, delivering quite the versatile option for your Apple setup. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Satechi holiday charger sale highlights:

If you’d prefer something to streamline your entire desk or nightstand setup, Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker power strips. Ranging from offerings with USB-C to power cubes and more, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows starting at $12.

Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger features:

Supercharge your setup with the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with three USB-C PD ports to support multiple configurations up to 108W, the charger can easily power your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, or your iPad Air setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

