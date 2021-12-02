Microsoft Xbox Wireless controllers now start from $40 + current-gen. at $50 (Reg. $60+)

While the holiday price drop on the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers are still live at $50 via Microsoft, its official eBay store is now offering the previous-generation models down at $39.99 shipped in black and grey/blue. Both options can still fetch as much as $60 or more and are now the lowest-priced official Microsoft Xbox controllers out there compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows 10. Textured grips, custom button mapping, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and Bluetooth connectivity highlight the feature set here. Head below for more details and be sure to hit up our feature detailing the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S.

For something even more affordable, scoop up the PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for $31.50 shipped. This is actually still marked down by 30% from the Black Friday sale and features “hundreds of vivid colors [with] three distinct Spectra zones plus two LED modes: breathing or solid.”

Prefer to design your current-generation Xbox controller instead? Be sure to hit our coverage of the newly launched and now updated Xbox Design Lab where you’ll be able to do just that. Microsoft just recently added some new design elements to its online editing suite including metallic finishes and rubber grips alongside some other smaller tweaks and accent options. You can read all about that right there.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Grey/Blue Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a dark grey design with light grey and blue accents, and a textured grip. Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a dark grey design with light grey and blue accents, and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping on Xbox One and Windows 10 and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth® technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

