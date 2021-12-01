Saucony takes 20% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Saucony takes 20% off full-priced styles when you apply promo code LETSGO20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Fastwitch 9 Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $100. This style is available in nine color options and the sleek design features a a sock-like fit to avoid distractions. The mesh material adds breathability and they were made to be versatile to run on the road or treadmill alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Saucony customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Saucony below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Xodus 11 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Triumph 19 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Hurricane 23 Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Fastwitch 9 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Cayon TR Trail Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ride 14 Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- Guide 14 Runshield Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Hurricane 23 Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Stretch & Go Glide Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- Axon Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
