Saucony takes 20% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, more + free shipping

FashionSaucony
20% off + free shipping

For a limited time only, Saucony takes 20% off full-priced styles when you apply promo code LETSGO20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Fastwitch 9 Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $100. This style is available in nine color options and the sleek design features a a sock-like fit to avoid distractions. The mesh material adds breathability and they were made to be versatile to run on the road or treadmill alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Saucony customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Saucony below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

