WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD with 7GB/s transfer speeds falls to new Amazon low at $150

Amazon is offering the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Newegg with the code SSDDEC57. Normally around $180 these days, over the past few weeks this drive has gone for as low as $165 with today’s deal marking a new best price that we’ve tracked all-time. WD_BLACK’s SN850 is intended to be used in high-end gaming or content creation setups with blazing-fast read and write speeds of 7GB/s and 5.3GB/s respectively. That means a single second can transfer as much as 7GB of information. I’ve personally been using this drive in my gaming system and the performance speaks for itself when it comes to loading games, programs, and booting. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you can’t leverage PCIe 4.0 speeds, or just need to save some cash, opt instead for the WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe Solid-State Drive. You can pick it up for $84 on Amazon, which is $65 below what you’d pay for the SN850 model above. However, you’re trading speed for savings here, as the SN550 only moves data at up to 2.4GB/s, which is comparatively slow to PCIe 4.0 drives, however it’s quite fast when you compare it to traditional SATA storage devices.

Need to further outfit your gaming setup with new gear? We just found several CORSAIR peripherals on sale, including keyboards, headsets, and more from $70. On top of that, Razer’s RTX 3070-powered Blade 14 is $199 off and there are even more deals in our dedicated PC gaming guide.

More on the WD_BLACK SN850 SSD:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!