CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical keyboard returns to low at $90, more from $70

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This compact keyboard delivers “big features” compared to other similarly-sized models. You’ll find that CORSAIR’s AXON Hyper-Processing technology polls at 8kHz which is “up to 8 times faster” than conventional offerings. It uses Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver mechanical switches and PBT Double-Shot keycaps for a design that’s made to last the long haul. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review, then head below for more deals from $70.

More CORSAIR deals:

Don’t forget that Razer’s recently-released Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 is down to a new all-time low of $199 off. This isn’t just a new all-time low though, but it’s the first discount that we’ve tracked, making it quite the notable price. Also, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save this holiday season.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming. Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Lightning-fast response times with a 1.2mm actuation distance, registering up to 4x faster than standard mechanical keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.

