Razer’s RTX 3070-powered Blade 14 packs an 8-core Ryzen 9 CPU at $199 off (First discount)

Microsoft is offering the Razer Blade 14 with 3.3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,000.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $2,200 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked on the latest Blade 14. Delivering a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3070 graphics card, this laptop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. There’s also a 1TB NVMe SSD here for storing your files and helping with lightning-fast boot times. The Razer Blade 14 is also fully compatible with Windows 11, and, upon arrival, can be updated for free. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you can’t drop nearly $2,000 on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get a 165Hz display or the RTX 3070, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up an official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller. Available on sale right now from $40, there are multiple models discounted. You’ll find native Bluetooth pairing here, which means the controllers can be connected to either laptop above without the use of any dongles.

More on the Razer Blade 14:

Experience the ultimate 14-inch (355.60 mm) AMD gaming laptop, crafted from a single block of CNC-milled aluminum, trimmed to a mere .6 inches (15.24 mm) thin, and anodized with a matte black, scratch resistant finish, the Razer Blade 14 is the pinnacle of premium gaming. Immerse yourself in the crisp IPS-grade QHD 165HZ refresh rate display, vibrant per key Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard, and booming THX spatial audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!