Best Buy holiday Apple Sale discounts MagSafe Duo, Apple Watch Series 7, HomePod mini, more

Today, Best Buy is now launching a new Apple Sale Event to help make gift giving a bit more affordable through the rest of the holiday season. Discounting a selection of Apple’s latest releases, you’ll find everything from iPhone 13 accessory bundles and HomePod mini smart home packages to the most recent AirPods and Beats earbuds, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $25, and the discounts will only be live through Thursday. Head below for all of the highlights.

Headlining all of the discounts today, Best Buy has marked down the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger to $99.99. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at a $29 discount with today’s offer beating the Black Friday price by $4.

Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best Buy Apple Sale Event highlights:

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy holiday Apple sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the week, so better act fast!

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!