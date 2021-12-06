Bose Sleepbuds II with personal alarms return to all-time holiday lows from $179 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is one again offering the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 shipped. Also matched directly at Bose where you’ll find the Black Friday refurbished price still live at $179 shipped (details below). Regularly $249, these are the same $50 and $70 price drops we tracked for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year as well as being the best we can find. The Sleepbuds II use “innovative” noise masking tech alongside Bose noise-blocking prowess “to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances” and offer up a better night’s rest. The companion app provides access to a sound library with 50 curated soundscapes as well as personalized alarms so you don’t wake anyone else up. The 10-hours of battery life lasts all night long, helping to “calm a racing mind or transport yourself to relaxing surroundings with content that includes tonal environments and sounds from nature and beyond.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Dive into our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more.

Some folks aren’t going to like having something in their ears while they sleep and that’s where something like the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine comes in. This model starts from $45, saving you a small fortune over the high-tech Bose solution, and provides a series of non-looping soundscapes and tones to drown out distracting noise while sleeping, relaxing, or meditating.

While we are talking earbuds, Apple’s new AirPods 3 have returned to the all-time low of $150 at Amazon and you can get all of the details on this offer right here. Hit up our Apple deal hub for more and don’t forget about the ongoing offer on Apple’s AirPods Max that are still starting from this year’s Black Friday price.

More details on the world class Bose refurbished program:

Bose Cyber Monday sale details: Refurbished products are a great way to enjoy Bose performance at an outstanding value. A refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose.

More on the Bose Sleepbuds II:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!