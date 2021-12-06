This spacious computer desk wields a storage bag, headphone hook, more: $64.50 (Save 32%)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 55-inch Computer Desk for $64.59 shipped. That’s 32% off the typical rate there and is a price that has been only beaten by one colorway across the entire lineup. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by walnut wood up top and a black frame underneath. This specific model boasts an expansive 55- by 23.6-inch surface that should provide ample space for most setups. Along the side you’ll also find a storage bag that’s bound to help prevent your desktop from becoming cluttered. There’s also an iron hook that provides a resting place for your preferred pair of headphones.

Add a layer of protection to the surface of your desk with one of these desk pads at $10 Prime shipped. This will prevent a mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals from accidentally damaging the surface. Plus, you’ll also be able to pick a neat accent color that will allow your desk to pop. While other sizes are available, this specific unit spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches.

Elevate your laptop a bit when you also cash in on this aluminum MacBook stand at $12.50 Prime shipped. This deal is only the second time this offering has fallen this low in price. Buyers will score 30% in savings, making this a superb time to strike. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else is on sale right now.

CubiCubi 55-inch Computer Desk features:

This vintage-style computer desk is designed for multi-purpose. It is a must-have computer desk which fit well in your home office, study room, bedroom or living room. The solid metal frame and triangle strut ensure the stability, letting you enjoy your work or study on this table. A clear and well-organized installation guide are helpful even if you are new to install a desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!