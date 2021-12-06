This aluminum MacBook stand folds flat and easily slides in your bag at $12.50 (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Aluminum Laptop Stand for $12.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $18, today’s offer shaves 30% off and marks a return to the lowest price we have seen just once before. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to support the latest MacBook Pros and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given roughly three inches of height that should help bring the top of your screen to eye level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It weighs under 12.5 ounces and can be folded flat when not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags.

While it’s not made of aluminum, you can use today’s savings to also grab MoKo’s Phone or Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. It also folds flat when not in use, making this a great option to slide in your bag. Folks that use a MacBook and iPad will now be able to easily put Sidecar to work and have secondary display at their disposal.

Once finished here, be sure to also check out HYPER’s new magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub. This new product launches today and is available for 50% off. This is only one of many other discounts you can currently find in our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

MoKo Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Sturdy and Light-weight: Made by high quality aluminum alloy, it is strong and protective. Aluminum material is lightweight, easy and convenient to carry it with you even on your trip.

Anti-Slip Silicone: With anti-slip silicone, it will help to hold your devices stably on the place and effectively protect devices from rubbing with the holder.

