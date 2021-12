Bring LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection at $165 (New low), more

Today, Zavvi is launching a LEGO flash sale that on top of delivering cash discounts on a selection of sets, is also taking an extra $10 off orders over $100. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for $164.99 when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low.

Launching back on May the 4th, this UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 unit to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s Zavvi LEGO Flash sale, the Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $124.99 when code CRUISER has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount on one of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, you’re looking at $35 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $15 under our previous mention.

Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

