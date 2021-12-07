Bring LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection at $165 (New low), more

Today, Zavvi is launching a LEGO flash sale that on top of delivering cash discounts on a selection of sets, is also taking an extra $10 off orders over $100. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 forÂ $164.99 when codeÂ LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $200 price tag, todayâ€™s offer amounts to $35 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low.

Launching back on May the 4th, this UCS-style recreation of the galaxyâ€™s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 unit to date for showing off in your collection, youâ€™re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Lukeâ€™s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive intoÂ our hands-on reviewÂ for a closer look and then head below for more.

Another highlight from todayâ€™s Zavvi LEGO Flash sale, the Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser forÂ $124.99Â when code CRUISERÂ has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount on one of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, youâ€™re looking at $35 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $15 under our previous mention.

Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, thereâ€™s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. OurÂ hands-on reviewÂ offers a better idea of what to expect from the build.

Other highlights from the Zavvi LEGO flash sale:

First up, donâ€™t forget to see whatÂ Day 7 of our LEGO Advent Calendar coverageÂ has in-store as we count down to the holidays with Star Wars, Marvel, and City sets. And in case you missed it from last week, a massive collection ofÂ new LEGO 2022 sets have been unveiled. Ranging from the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes, thereâ€™s quite a lot on tap forÂ next year.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalkerâ€™s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

