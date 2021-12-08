Anker Soundcore ANC over-ear headphones start from $60 for today only (Reg. up to $130)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering up to 33% off its noise cancellations over-ear headphones. You can score the Anker Soundcore Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $90.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 30% off the going rate, roughly $6 below our previous Gold Box mention, and the lowest price we can find. Available in Obsidian Blue or pink, they feature custom silk-diaphragm drivers and LDAC-driven active noise cancellation with three tailored options for various listening situations: Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor. The memory foam ear pad and headband treatment is joined by 40-hours of wireless playback as well as AI-enhanced beam forming microphones enabling them to pick up your voice clearly “and free of unwanted noise.” You can learn more in our launch coverage right here. Head below for more Anker headphones deals.

Also part of today’s Amazon sale, you’ll find the Soundcore Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $59.99 shipped, down 33% from the regular $90 price tag. These ones are much of the same with 40-hour playback (five minute quick charge for an extra four hours), multimode noise cancellation, and silk drivers, just don’t expect them to be quite as high-end as the Q35 with the AI voice calls.

There’s some great Bose headphone deals live in the latest eBay refurbished event, but we also just spotted the fantastic Sony current-generation XM4 ANC headphones down at $248 and you can get all of the details on that offer right here. Then head over to our headphones deal hub where you’ll find all of the best offers on earbuds, over-ears, and more, as they happen.

More on the Anker Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones:

Gold Standard of Sound: Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

LDAC Technology: 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

