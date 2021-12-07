eBay’s extra 20% off cert. refurb sale drops Bose ANC Headphones 700 to $179 (Orig. $399), more

Update: eBay is now using the savings to 20% off when using code SAVEONFAVES instead.

To close out the week, eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, taking an extra 15% off a selection of headphones, smartphones, speakers, home theater gear, home goods, and more. You’ll need to apply code CRBTN15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board, as well. With top brands like Bose, iRobot, Samsung, Nikon, and Anker on tap, everything is backed by an impressive 2-year warranty and all the other perks courtesy of eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program. Head below for all of our top picks.

Marking the first notable sale across the refurbished storefront since eBay refreshed the program earlier in the year, you’ll want to get a rundown of what’s changed right here. All of the cornerstones of the eBay refurbished seal of approval remain, like a 2-year warranty and added assurance from a full refund guarantee.

Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $179.20. Having originally fetched $399, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at 62% off and $24 under previous mentions. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the release of AirPods Max or working from home have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag.

We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program earlier this year, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Here are some additional top picks:

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!