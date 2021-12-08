BundleHunt’s latest sale discounts over 50 top Mac apps for the holidays from $1

Today, the latest BundleHunt app sale has gone live to give our readers a selection of notable discounts from just $1. With a collection of over 50 titles to choose from, you’ll enjoy lifetime access along with consistent upgrades on each app. Notably, everything has just been updated to support macOS Monterey, as well. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 54 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

MacPilot: Enable over 1,200 hidden features in OS X and other apps.

Network Radar: A powerful network scanning and managing tool that everyone can use.

PDF Converter ORC: Effortlessly convert PDFs and repurpose scanned PDFs in editable formats.

App Tamer: Unlike some utilities that let you manually stop processes, App Tamer automatically handles the details for you.

Rocket Typist: Save snippets of text so you'll never have to retype them ever again

Mosaic Pro: Your ultimate window manager

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

