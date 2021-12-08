Todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning also saw Appleâ€™s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hit a new all-time low and we are still tracking the latest M1 Mac mini at the best price of holiday season, alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now we are turning our attention to todayâ€™s best app deals including Tales of the Neon Sea, Cubasis 3, KORG music production apps, LVL, Document Scanner, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at todayâ€™s best game and app deals.Â

Todayâ€™s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal:Â Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â LVL: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Document Scanner â€“ mobile scan: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Geekbench 5: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal:Â ARP ODYSSEi:Â $15Â (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal:Â KORG Module Pro:Â $20Â (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal:Â KORG iWAVESTATION:Â $15Â (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal:Â KORG iM1:Â $15Â (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal:Â KORG iMS-20:Â $15Â (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal:Â KORG iKaossilator:Â $10Â (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal:Â KORG Gadget 2:Â $20Â (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal:Â KORG ELECTRIBE Wave:Â $15Â (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal:Â Smash Tanks! â€“ AR Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Indie App Santa â€“ 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac:Â Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Todayâ€™s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5, Luigiâ€™s Mansion, Mario Tennis, MLB The Show 21, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal:Â Font Keyboard â€“ Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Tales of the Neon Sea:

The vast sky city overhead obscures the sun, and the cityâ€™s neon lights never go out. With the booming of science and technology in the distant future, self-conscious robots and humans live together on this land. In this cyber city where punk and magnificence coexist, noises and tranquility chorus, our protagonist Rex runs a private detective agency. A former member of the police, he now makes a living on carrying out various commissions. However, the god of fate has already rolled the dice secretly. An unusual murder case broke the peace of his life, leading to the sign of robot rebellion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!