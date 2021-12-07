Amazon’s all-new Alexa Smart Thermostat is on sale for the first time at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering its all-new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching back in September, you’re looking at 20% in savings from the usual $60 price tag alongside new all-time low status. As the latest expansion to the Echo ecosystem, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was just released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the winter or you’re already looking to prepare for the heat next summer, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. There’s also added energy saving benefits as well as scheduling and automation to round out the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

One of the most notable aspects of the new Amazon Smart Thermostat is just how much more affordable it is than the competition. Even before we factor in the sale price, this was already one of the lower cost solutions for overhauling the heat or AC. But if you’d rather ditch the Alexa functionality for something a bit more basic, going with Honeywell’s Touchscreen Thermostat lets you take advantage of some scheduling features at a $41 price point.

Speaking of new releases from Amazon for your Alexa smart home, earlier this fall the new Smart Air Quality Monitor arrived. Delivering a myriad of stats to your setup, this device pairs quite nicely with the Smart Thermostat for automating the heat based on hyperlocal temperature readings. Though it can also alert you on changes in humidity, VOCs, and more, all of which you can read about in our launch coverage.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

