Simplify holiday lighting with Govee’s Smart RGBIC Flood Lights: $76.50 (New low, Reg. $105)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering its Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights for $76.69 shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. Typically priced at $105, today’s deal takes more than $28 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. That being said, if you’re going to buy more than one Govee product, you may be able to spend even less when cashing in on the company’s Christmas sale. Outfitting your home with Govee’s smart floodlight kit will help you tackle holiday lighting like never before. It includes four lights that support over 16 million color options and temperatures that range from 2700K-6500K. There are also 28 different scenes that make it a cinch to dial in the perfect mood. Each light features an IP66 waterproof rating that protects them from rain and more.

If outdoor string lighting will do the trick, be sure to check out this 48-foot set at $37 shipped. Going this route will cut today’s spending in half and then you’ll still be able to overhaul the look of your space. A heavy-duty design ensures these lights are ready to resist the elements.

Since we’re talking smart lighting, you may also be interested in the Philips Hue Amarant Outdoor Light Bar at $127.50. This offer takes 25% off, which is fairly notable for most Philips Hue products. And if you’re on the hunt for Christmas presents, be sure to check out Blair’s smart home gift guide with prices that kick off from $13.

Govee Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights features:

Smart App and Voice Control: The led flood lights are compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. Smart control the floodlight via App to decorate your Christmas. Note: 4 pack lights cannot be used separately.

RGBICWW Technology: Choose from over 16 million color options, 2700k-6500k warm / cool whites, you can have more customization for your outdoor floodlights. Group control led stage landscape light to provide a more colorful display.

