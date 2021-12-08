Intel’s latest i9-12900KF CPU ships with PCIe 5.0 + DDR5 support at a low of $590 shipped

Amazon is offering the Intel i9-12900KF 8-core Desktop Processor for $589.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate these days of $660, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. As Intel’s latest-and-greatest high-end desktop processor, the i9-12900KF is based on the LGA-1700 socket, meaning you’ll need to have an Z690 motherboard to use it. However, it’ll be worth the upgrade since this CPU packs 30MB of L3 cache and 10nm manufacturing. There are eight efficient and eight high-performance cores available, as well, making this a solid contender for resource-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing. On top of that, Intel was the first to market with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, both of which the 12900KF bring to the table. Do keep in mind that shipping is delayed slightly, but the i9-12900KF is still slated to arrive before Christmas. Learn more in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

My personal recommendation for mid-range computers is AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X. It’s what I personally use in my gaming setup paired with an RTX 3060 and it absolutely performs fantastically. In my hands-on review with AMD’s entry-level Ryzen processor, I found it to have impressive performance for not being a higher-end model. Right now, you can get AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 6-core processor for $294 once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a compelling option if you’re not ready to drop nearly $600 on the i9-12900KF.

Prefer a fully-built system instead of assembling your own? Don’t forget that the MSI Creator 15 laptop is on sale for $1,449 right now. That’s a $400 discount while scoring a laptop with a 4K OLED display, RTX 3060 GPU, and 11th Generation i7 processor.

More on the Intel i9-12900KF:

The processor features Socket LGA-1700 socket for installation on the PCB

30 MB of L3 cache memory provides excellent hit rate in short access time enabling improved system performance

10 nm enables improved performance per watt and micro architecture makes it power-efficient

Intel 7 Architecture enables improved performance per watt and micro architecture makes it power-efficient

