Streamlight’s Siege 200-lumen ultra-compact lantern falls to new low at $19 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Siege 200-lumen Ultra-Compact Lantern for $19.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $32, today’s deal saves you 40% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With multiple modes available, and the ability to reproduce both white and red light, this lantern is perfect for camping and keeping in your emergency kit. The removable cover offers a soft 360-degree light distribution and there’s a night mode for extended runtime when required. It’s powered by AA batteries, which means you can both leverage rechargeable options while also keeping spares on hand. Head below for more.

The Olight i1R 2 EOS LED flashlight is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $15, it’s both rechargeable as well as 150-lumens of brightness. The i1R 2 is extremely compact and easy to keep on your keyring or in a purse in case of emergency. I have this flashlight and love how bright it is for the small size.

Don’t forget to check out the Gerber deals that we found earlier today. Pricing starts at $23 and you’ll find new 2021 lows across the board here. Gerber is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to multi-tools, and these deals would make fantastic stocking stuffers this Christmas, so be sure to check out our previous post to find out all the ways that you can save today.

More on the Streamlight LED Lantern:

Magnetic base to grab onto steel surfaces for hands-free use

Removable, polycarbonate, glare-reducing cover provides soft, even 360° light distribution

Night vision preserving mode extends run time for emergency preparedness

