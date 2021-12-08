Grab some Gerber multi-tool stocking stuffers at new 2021 Amazon lows from $23

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Mulit-tool for $22.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the best price of the year at 34% off the going rate and $2 below the previous price cut. Upgrading your everyday carry with a collection of different tools, this Gerber multi-tool delivers everything from pliers to knives, scissors, and a screwdriver to a wire stripper, files, and more. That all rests within a folding design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, and is comprised of steel for added durability. Head below for more.

Also on sale right now at Amazon, the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool has dropped to $30.14. Delivering a new all-time low in the process, this is down from the usual $35 price tag. This model isn’t quite as versatile as the lead deal, but arrives with a more compact design that’s centered around a 2.5-inch knife blade. There’s also a built-in screwdriver, bottle opener, and other tools packed into the stainless steel build.

If you’re looking to shop around for some additional ways to upgrade the EDC, be sure to head over to our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools. Packed with notable solutions from all of the major players in the space like Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and more, you’ll find some options starting at just $7.

Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Mulit-tool features:

Taking design cues from the original, the suspension-next is the evolution of a classic. Boasting an increased tool count of 15 in a lighter, thinner design, it fits comfortably Clipped in a pocket, or on a belt. New to the suspension-next is a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler but the benchmark features remain: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded jaws.

