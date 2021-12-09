Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Mode II true wireless earbuds fall to new Amazon low of $153.50

Amazon now offers the Marshall Mode II True Wireless Earbuds for $153.64 shipped. Marking only the third notable price cut so far, today’s offer also delivers a new all-time low from its usual $180 going rate. As Marshall’s first pair of true wireless earbuds, its Mode II deliver the brand’s signature vinyl-wrapped form and notable audio fidelity functionality to match. Its 5-hour battery life is complemented by an extra 20 thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, as well as a transparency mode for passing through ambient audio. Not to mention IPX4 water-resistance and an in-ear design. Get a closer look at why these are some of my favorite earbuds on the market in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While the Mode II above were the first pair of true wireless earbuds from Marshall, we’ve since seen two new models enter the lineup. Having just launched this fall, we took a hands-on look at the more affordable Minor III as well as the flagship Motif ANC to see how they compare. Delivering two different price points that rest on either side of the lead deal, you’ll be able to go for a more affordable or higher-end experience should the featured pair not cut it. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

If being able to take advantage of some more uniquely Apple features is more of a priority, we’re still tracking a notable discount on its previous-generation AirPods 2. Currently sitting at a quite affordable $100 price tag, these are certainly worth considering. Sure they don’t sound anywhere as good as the Mode II, but pack more tight-knit Apple functionality that Marshall just can’t match thanks to the H1 chip.

More on the Marshall Mode II earbuds:

Engineered to deliver a thunderous audio experience. While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. Delivering 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge with a charging case that you can carry in your pocket. On a full battery, your charging case will charge Mode II up to four times, which gives a total of 25 hours of playback on the go.

