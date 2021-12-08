Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit accessories: Room Air Quality Monitor $80, more from $35

Just narrowly being inched out of our annual smart home gift guide, holiday pricing has arrived on a selection of Eve’s popular HomeKit accessories at Amazon. With free shipping across the board, our top pick is the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for $79.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s 20% discount returns to match the Black Friday price and best discount of the year. Eve Room upgrades your HomeKit setup with the ability to track everything from temperature and humidity to airborne particle matter and more. Its nifty aluminum frame pairs with an E-ink display, and while this isn’t the just-announced Thread model, you’ll find onboard Bluetooth for pairing to your Siri setup. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for all of the details and a breakdown of the discounts.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the discounts.

Eve HomeKit holiday deals:

For other ways to deck out your smart home setup, or help get someone on your Christmas list situated, be sure to check out all of the top picks in our smart home gift guide. With highlights like the new Nanoleaf Lines, Philips Hue Go, and more, there’s quite a few notable inclusions worth checking out.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels.

