Nulaxy’s collapsable aluminum laptop stand hits best price in months at $13 (Reg. $16+)

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy Collapsable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $16 or higher, this offer shaves at least 18% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. When it comes to laptop stands, there are lots of options out there to choose from. A folding design paired with a highly-affordable price tag is what sets this one apart from most of the rest. It’s capable of supporting any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized laptops. It shrinks down to a narrow strip when collapsed, making it a great option worth adding to your backpack.

If the deal above doesn’t appeal to you for any reason, perhaps one of these PU leather desk pads will be a better investment at $10 Prime shipped. Not only will it provide a great surface for your mouse to glide on, you’ll also be able to pick a neat accent color that will allow your office space to pop.

For those of you that are setting up an Apple-friendly office, be sure to check out today’s markdowns on Magic Trackpad and Keyboard at $112 each. These discounts are quite notable as they ushers in a new Amazon lows and are actually the first noteworthy price drops we have tracked there. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to find more peripheral deals like this.

Nulaxy Collapsable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Universally fit for almost all laptops models and sizes from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware and more.

Nulaxy C4 laptop stand offers six modes for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 1.35 inches to 5.34 inches above the tabletop. Protecting your eyes and helping to improve your body posture over long hours of working on the computer, our stand is your best choice.

