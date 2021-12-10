Motorola Edge 20 packs Wi-Fi 6E and a 144Hz display at Amazon low of $500 (Save $200)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Also matched direct from Motorola. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low set only once before as a limited-time launch discount back in September. Since then, we’ve seen it drop to $600 for Black Friday, with today’s offer saving you an additional $100 from our last mention. Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, the Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. On top of enhancements that live up to this device’s second-generation status like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, there’s also 2-day battery life and a triple-camera array around back. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more exclusive features is that the new Motorola Edge 20 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor with Ready For. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

First up, go check out all of the other hardware discounts that are still up for grabs this holiday season over in our Android deals hub. But then it’s onto the apps. Right now, you can save on a collection of games, productivity suites, and other software for your new Pixel over in our latest Android apps and games roundup.

Motorola Edge 20 features:

Ready For makes being productive easy. All your phone’s games, video calls, and apps are on one big screen—just connect wirelessly. Enjoy elite gaming and up to 55% faster graphics and processing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. Connect with 5G networks for superfast downloadingand streaming, plus enjoy 3x faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6E.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!