Today’s best Android app deals: Little White Rocket, Icewind Dale, WiFi Detector Pro, more

All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Joining the rest of our Chromebook deals, today we also spotted a solid price drop on Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 model alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. As for the games and apps, highlights include titles like Little White Rocket, Demetrios, Unit Lab, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and WiFi Thief Detector Pro. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook alongside an ongoing offer on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. Before you dive into the rest of our Android-friendly deals and accessories, be sure to hit up the price drops we are still tracking on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G handset while you still can. Then check out these rare Sonos home audio offers, a new low on Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Mode II true wireless earbuds, these Android projectors from Anker, and everything in this morning’s smartphones accessories roundup as well.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $30, COD Vanguard $45, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Little White Rocket:

Little White Rocket is an atmospheric and minimalistic one touch game set in a beautiful and mysterious world. In this relaxing and calming game, you set off in search of home, travelling through a calming adventure with easy-going puzzles together with narrated poems.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!