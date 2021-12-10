Spigen brings Apple Find My to the latest Siri Remote with its new AirTag-friendly case

With the first-generation Siri Remote finally in the rearview mirror, it may be time to pick up a new case for the next-generation remote. From slim to retro, there are all sorts of options on the market, and now Spigen is offering an AirTag Siri Remote Case. It’s not the only case that makes room for an Apple AirTag, but it does happen to be the first that is made by Spigen. As usual, Spigen’s marketing photos are aesthetically pleasing and show off exactly what owners should expect. Continue reading to learn more.

Spigen’s new Siri Remote AirTag Case will be difficult to lose

Just because the latest Siri Remote is not as slim and slippery as its predecessor does not make it exempt from easily getting lost in couch cushions or misplaced around the house. If you routinely find yourself in that situation, Spigen’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case is here to save the day. Like most Spigen products, it offers a precise fit that will allow it to snugly wrap around the latest Apple TV remote.

All of the buttons and even the charging port will remain accessible with the added perk that your remote now has a better chance of remaining in like-new condition. Silicone is used throughout for a smooth, anti-slip feel. At the bottom, you’ll find a slot that perfectly fits an Apple AirTag, so you can use the Find My app to quickly locate your remote.

Pricing and availability

In typical Spigen fashion, the new AirTag Siri Remote Case has a hefty price tag of $24.99 at Amazon. Shockingly, Spigen’s own storefront currently has it listed for double that cost, at $49.99. While shipments appear to be delayed, orders placed right now are able to make it in time for Christmas. This could change depending on how many orders go through over the next several days.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that Apple has added Find My technology in its MagSafe Wallet, now seems like a great time for the Siri Remote to be given the same upgrade. Until that happens, Spigen has you covered with its new AirTag Siri Remote Case. Outside of a high price tag, it appears to be a great option.

While it arguably does not look nearly as polished, it’s hard to overlook Fosmon’s AirTag Siri Remote Case at just $10. And if you’re looking for a more aesthetically-pleasing design, the elago R5 can get the job done for a more affordable price point than Spigen’s. That being said, there’s a lot to be said for how long Spigen has been in the business and how happy its customers tend to be.

