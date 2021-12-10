Totallee brings barely-there design to its new clear MagSafe iPhone 13 case at 30% off

After offering 9to5 readers an exclusive 30% off its existing 2021 models, Totallee is now launching is first minimalist MagSafe iPhone 13 model. One of our favorite case makers in the barely-there, branding-free category, Totallee is now jumping into the Apple magnet game with its new clear and black transparent model featuring that coveted MagSafe logo for compatibility with the wide range of stick-on accessories out there, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at the new Totallee minimalist MagSafe iPhone 13 case and how to score 30% off right now.

Totallee minimalist MagSafe iPhone 13 case

After having a chance to go hands-on with Totallee’s iPhone cases for a few years in a row now, including the 2021 iPhone 13 models as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series, we really only had two concerns: they are a touch too pricey, and where’s the MagSafe model?

Well, everything is now 30% off with our exclusive code (details on that right here) and the MagSafe-branded model has now arrived. So there we go.

The new Totallee minimalist MagSafe iPhone 13 case features a transparent back plate alongside a black TPU bumper for a little bit of drop protection without negating the brand’s best-in-class, barely-there approach. You’ll also find the same raised lip around the camera array and display, a nearly-weightless design, and a clean Totallee logo-free aesthetic.

The US-based company also claims its cases do not yellow – a very true statement in my personal experience – and also offers a “100% satisfaction guarantee” with a 30-day money-back option on both its Amazon storefront (with free Prime shipping) and direct.

Much like the already available matte and transparent models, the new minimalist MagSafe iPhone 13 case is available for all of Apple’s latest handsets and carries a $39 MSRP. But using our exclusive 9TO5MAC30 code at checkout, your price will get knocked down 30%:

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s not much more to say about Totallee’s iPhone 13 cases that we haven’t already said in our hands-on review – we are just getting the MagSafe treatment built-in to what was already one of the best options in its very light weight class. It would have been nice to see some completely translucent MagSafe options, or at least some additional colorways for the black TPU bumper at launch. Knowing Totallee as we do, there’s a good chance folks that would prefer a different color treatment will see those models launch down the line.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!