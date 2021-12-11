Spigen’s 3-in-1 Charging Station hits $13.50, new releases and more from $8 (Up to 32% off)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Charging Station (S318) for $13.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering generally sells for $17 and today’s deal newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. If the charging situation at your desk or nightstand is cluttered and messy at the moment, this affordable stand could be just the thing for you. It uses your original Apple charging cables to refuel an iPhone, Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods. There’s even a cylindrical slot for Apple Pencil that will hold it in place for the next time it is needed. Continue reading to find more Spigen discounts priced as low as $8.

More Spigen deals:

And if you have an iPad that you would like to use a whole lot more, why not craft a dedicated workstation with these stand and keyboard deals from $10? Believe it or not, these offers provide up to 42% in savings.

Spigen 3-in-1 Charging Station (S318) features:

Clean and organized installation for up to 3 cables

Efficient dock and charging in one convenient location

Includes additional placement for the Apple Pencil

