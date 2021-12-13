Elgato’s Key Light Air falls to new all-time low at Amazon of $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal $130 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $10. This Wi-Fi-enabled LED light is the perfect upgrade to your streaming or home office setup. It can output up to 1,400-lumens and has an adjustable color temperature from 2900K to 7000K depending on what you need. I run Elgato’s Ring Light in my streaming setup, which is similar in function and I absolutely love it. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find the ability to control this light from your iPhone, Android smartphone, Mac, or PC as well as through the Stream Deck if you have one. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $40. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $60 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

This isn’t the only Elgato deal that we’re tracking right now. The company’s all-new Facecam is on sale for $170 right now, which is the first discount that we’ve tracked and saves you $30 from its normal going rate. On top of that, the Cam Link 4K is also down to $100, which is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time.

More on the Elgato Key Light Air:

Wi-Fi Enabled: Switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

1400 Lumens: Effectively illuminate your workspace and dim to a subtle glow

2900 – 7000 K: Adjust color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue

80 Premium Osram LEDs: Deliver constant intensity while keeping cool

Box contents: 1 x Key Light Air, Power Supply, Telescopic Pole and Base, Quick Start Guide

