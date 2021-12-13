Get the kids reading with Amazon’s all-new Kindle Paperwhite for $120 + more up to $50 off

Amazon is now offering the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $119.99 shipped in all colorways/designs. Regularly $160, and now matched at Best Buy, this is $40 or 25% off the going rate, and the best price we can find. In fact, this is only the second price drop we have tracked since release with the first being at Black Friday for just $5 less. As you might know from our launch coverage, this model released just a few months ago as the latest and most high-end option in Amazon’s kids’ Kindle lineup. Alongside the 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 10 weeks of battery life, it features a waterproof design and adjustable light for reading in just about any condition as well as a 2-year worry-free guarantee to protect your investment, not to mention full parental controls. Hit up our Kindle buying guide and our hands-on review of the standard model Paperwhite for more details. Then head below for additional holiday Kindle deals from $55.

More Amazon Kindle deals:

Prefer to go with a Fire tablet for you or the kids? Most of the best Black Friday offers are back (outside of the buy two get $10 off discount) with models starting from just $60 for the whole family. You can check out all of those offers right here in our holiday roundup.

More on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids:

Great value – Includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—up to a $269 value.

Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Amazon Kids+ – Enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel anytime by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

