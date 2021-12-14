Analogue’s Game Boy-playing Pocket handheld goes up for pre-order with $219 price tag

After first being announced in 2019, the much-anticipated Analogue Pocket is officially going up for pre-order today. Delivering a modern way to dive into original Game Boy games and more right from the cartridges, you can head below for all of the details on securing this handheld for yourself.

Secure your own Analogue Pocket today!

As a quick refresher, because it has been nearly three years after all, Analogue Pocket enters as a modern-day way to play Game Boy titles right off the original cartridges. Packed with all of the improvements you’d expect, there’s now a 3.5-inch LCD display that, alongside just having a built-in backlight, has a 1600 x 1440 resolution.

It has quite the reminiscent design of Nintendo’s original handheld, but with some adjustments and either white or black colorways. You can check out our original coverage for a full breakdown of the specs, including its companion Nanoloop synthesizer app for creating your own tunes. But for now, let’s dive into all of those Analogue Pocket pre-order details.

Pre-orders go live at 11 a.m. EST

Slated to go live later this morning, you’ll be able to pre-order the new Analogue Pocket starting right at 11 a.m. EST today. Pricing is set at $219, which is $20 more than the handheld was announced at nearly three years ago. But given that it has been so long since that original price was introduced, not to mention the ongoing component shortage, that price increase doesn’t seem to be all that offensive.

While placing your pre-order should be about as straightforward as you’d expect, sans any unexpected website issues, when you lock in an order, the timeframe your Analogue Pocket arrives is going to change.

As of now, the company is anticipating three different shipping dates with a staggered rollout. Those of you lucky enough to secure one of the first pre-order units can expect to have the modern Game Boy handheld to arrive sometime in Q1 of next year. Group B means you’ll be looking at a holiday deliver come 2022. And should you be relegated down to Group C, don’t expect to get your Analogue Pocket until 2023.

Pre-orders are expected to go live right on this landing page later this morning. And in the meantime, you can get a full recap of the process courtesy of the official Analogue site.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been waiting to get my hands on one of these modern-day Game Boy handhelds for quite some time. The Analogue Pocket particularly caught my eye all the way back when it was announced, and that anticipation has only grown since until today’s pre-order launch.

With both the Analogue Pocket and Playdate now slated to ship in the coming months, it’s looking like 2022 will be the year of the retro handhelds. And you better believe I’ll be fighting alongside the rest of you trying to score a pre-order right at 11 a.m. to hopefully review the Pocket come early next year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!